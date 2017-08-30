Sheriff Joe Arpaio Talks to Rita about Chris Christie and Predicts Trump Will Be One of Our Greatest Presidents

In an exclusive and extensive live interview with 77WABC Radio Host Rita Cosby, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio blasted critics of his recent controversial Presidential pardon, including Trump supporter Governor Chris Christie, who spoke out against it this morning on MSNBC. Governor Christie said, “My understanding has always been that one of the prerequisites you look for in giving a pardon is contrition for what you were convicted of… I didn’t see that in Sheriff Arpaio.”



Arpaio said of Governor Christie, “I think he was a US Attorney, he should know the laws. You don’t have to say you’re guilty for a pardon, and I am not guilty, and the President understood that….Why doesn’t he (Christie) study the laws?”



The former sheriff also was unapologetic when further asked by Cosby about his misdemeanor criminal conviction. He proclaimed, “I’m not guilty of this, so what am I going to say… ‘I’m guilty?'” He also showed no signs of backing down. “We’re moving forward, I’m not going to surrender… It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to me.” Of his many critics, “That’s how sick they are, but it’s not going to work.” Arpaio said he and his attorneys may soon go on the offense, as he’s very angry with the federal judge’s decision against him as well as many in the media and other critics. “Well, my lawyer is great – he likes to sue people… I want justice.” He also said of those alleging he and his actions were racist, “That’s what they do, throw the race card out. And they better be careful, I have a great lawyer.” He also sharply criticized the ACLU and George Soros. On the ACLU, ‘I’m not going to talk about their political situation, that will come out soon, about the connection with certain situations.’



Arpaio also stated that he won’t run for the highest office in the land because he loves President Trump. “I’m sure not going to run for President. I would never run against our President who will be re-elected.” But he added fuel to recent comments that he himself may run for another political office in the future, saying he is not ruling it out. “I’m a fighter.. You know I’ll outgun anybody, so age means nothing to me. So I have a lot of years left.” The feisty former sheriff is also now emboldened to help other political candidates seek office, “I’m going to be heavily involved, get the good Republicans elected.”



The 85-year-old revealed he has received threats since the pardon, but seemed unfazed by that, “When I was sheriff, we locked up a lot of people who threatened to kill me, so I don’t worry about it..” Arpaio says of the significant criticism of him and the pardon, “I feel sad about this, because I know the real target is our President… I never want to do anything to hurt the President.” He further expressed sympathy for the man who pardoned him, “I feel sorry for the President, taking the criticism.” But says despite the firestorm after the pardon, Arpaio proclaims regarding the President’s decision, “You know what, I think more people respect him for what he did.”



He said he has not talked to President Trump since the pardon, but “I did try to get a message to him, thanking him, thanking him for the courage, thanking him for supporting law enforcement.” He also highly praised President Trump and made a bold prediction, “I predict… he’ll go down in history as one of the greatest Presidents we ever had.”



Listen to the whole interview below.