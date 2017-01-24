Amazing Light Show Coming To New York City Bridges

Festive LED lights coming to NYC bridges
New York City's bridges will soon be outfitted with choreographed lights programmed to blink and change color according to music or other cues. Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the new lights with reporters Tuesday night during a briefing on the state budget.
Bright lights, big city: Cuomo plan re-imagines bridges, tunnels
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a plan to transform and re-imagine New York's crossings for the 21st century. The plan will institute state-of-the-art automatic tolling at all MTA bridges and tunnels, and the state will deploy cutting-edge technology and security personnel to high-profile crossings to enhance public safety and fortify anti-terror efforts.