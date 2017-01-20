Here’s An Inside Look At Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

“It will be special because I’ve been planning this since I was four,” Gaga said in the clip. “So I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

Lady Gaga will take on the biggest performance of her life when she headlines the Super Bowl on 5th February 2017, and if this sneak peek at her halftime show is any indication, the performance is guaranteed to be amazing.

