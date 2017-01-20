Here’s An Inside Look At Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

“It will be special because I’ve been planning this since I was four,” Gaga said in the clip. “So I know exactly what I’m going to do.”
Hold on to your hats! Your first look #BTS of #PepsiHalftime as @RICHYSQUIRREL gets @LadyGaga's dancers ready to make us 🙀🙀🙀 Feb 5th! pic.twitter.com/NlteGrS7Wa
— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 18, 2017
Here's A First Look At Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lady Gaga will take on the biggest performance of her life when she headlines the Super Bowl on 5th February 2017, and if this sneak peek at her halftime show is any indication, the performance is guaranteed to be amazing.