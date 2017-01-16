George Karl – Gunz

Former NBA head coach George Karl – who has seen and experienced it all throughout his NBA career – coaching a total of 1,999 games, called and spoke with me for 77WABC Sports.

We discussed a variety of issues – the difference in basketball that he has seen; the branding of players, salary cap issues, the sport becoming more money-oriented. Also, we discuss crazy parents – Yes, those parents that we all have seen go wild and scream and throw fits at either the referees or their very own children during a game, and how this may actually take away the child’s love for the sport.

Finally, Coach Karl gives advice to any prospective athletes out there – or anybody chasing a dream in life.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE!

