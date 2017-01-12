Taking Selfies May Put Your Life At Risk

We all love taking selfies. Unfortunately the “bad guys” have found a way to turn our selfies against us. Apparently holding your hands up in a peace sign could pose a security threat. Hackers are able to recreate fingerprints from photos taken up to three metres away … YIKES!

Peace sign selfies could let hackers copy your fingerprints

Most people are aware they shouldn't post sensitive and personally identifying information on social media, such as a letter with their address or a plane ticket, as they could be used by scammers. And they most certainly wouldn't publicly share their passwords. Sharing pictures, however, is something everyone is comfortable with.

