Wouldn’t it be great if we could talk to animals. I mean we already do but if they could speak back and listen to what we are saying. Turns out there is a way …

How to talk to your dog -- according to science Dogs are special. Every dog owner knows that. And most dog owners feel their dog understands every word they say and every move they make. Research over the last two decades shows dogs really can understand human communication in ways no other species can.