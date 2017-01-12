Get Fit & Look Good Without much effort! Here’s how …

Scientists say hitting the gym every day may not be all that important to staying in shape. A new study suggests people who only exercise on the weekend enjoy much of the same health benefits as people who hit the gym almost daily.
'Weekend warriors' reduce their risk of an early death
Adults are advised to do 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week to stay fit But a major new study suggests that people only need to exercise once a week People who exercised often were 35% less likely to die from any cause, it found While weekend warriors were 30% less likely than inactive people to die early Exercising just once or twice a week in middle-age slashes the risk of an early death, a major study has found.