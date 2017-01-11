You have the best chance of finding love in these states …

THE TOP 10 STATES FOR LOVERS
1.) Mississippi
2.) Utah (tied for No.1)
3.) Wisconsin (tied for No.1)
4.) Vermont
5.) Alaska
6.) North Carolina
7.) Delaware
8.) Minnesota
9.) Oregon
10.) California, Maine and Washington
Mississippi is the best state for lovers, study of posit
The researchers measured attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance These terms address 'clingy' and cold or distant behaviour, respectively They also looked at marriage rates and number of people living in isolation States low in the unhealthy relationship markers but high in marriage were best Virginia is often touted the 'state for lovers,' but according to a new study, it doesn't even make the top 10.