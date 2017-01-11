Monopoly May Replace All of the Board Game’s Classic Tokens

You may have a love hate relationship with Monopoly. Its rough to get through the game without some disagreement over the rules. Hasbro is shaking things up and are set to introduce brand new token pieces! They are even letting fans vote on which ones they hope to see!

Monopoly Opens Up Voting For The Next Generation Of Tokens, And None Are Safe In 2013, fans voted to replace Monopoly's classic iron token with a cat. Now Hasbro is prepared to replace the entire token lineup based on the whims of internet voters. What hope do wheelbarrow and thimble have in the face of computer, t-rex and helicopter?