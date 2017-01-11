$1-Billion Dollar Star Wars Museum Set to open in L.A.

Star Wars creator George Lucas has chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco to host his museum. The $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature memorabilia from Star Wars and other films and aims to open in the year 2020 on May 4th…as in ‘May the 4th be with you!’
George Lucas, 'Star Wars' Creator, To Open $1 Billion Museum In Los Angeles
The Force was with L.A. on this one. Though the battle may not have had quite the drama of the Empire vs. the rebels, the foundation of Star Wars creator George Lucas announced it would build the $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles instead of rival San Francisco.