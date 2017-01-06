Breaking: Multiple dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

At least five people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. The Broward County sheriff said eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. There's no word yet how seriously they were hurt.

