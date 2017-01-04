Girl Scout’s Reveal New Cookie Flavor!

Girl Scout cookies are the best! The newest Girl Scout cookie flavor marks 100 years since they started selling cookies to raise money.

The new cookie flavor is S’mores! The ABC Bakers S’mores layers a creme icing and a chocolate coating over a graham cracker wafer. The Little Brownie Bakers version is a “crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallow-y filling.”

According to a press release, The new flavor pays tribute to the Girl Scouts’ history of getting girls outdoors, and of course, enjoying s’mores around the campfire.

Customers can use the Cookie Locator App to find the nearest booth sale. The upcoming cookie season is set to begin early this spring.

