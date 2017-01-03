Find out what women did more online in 2016 than men

Hotwire PR discovered that nearly one-billion “F” words were shared online in 2016.

The data also showed women swore more than men, with 58 percent coming from posts by women.

One day saw more usage of the “F” word than others– November 9th, the day Donald Trump won the election. On that day, the “F” word was used over seven-million times online, over three times the daily average for the rest of the year.

The second most used curse day was February 4th, it’s not clear if there’s a reason.

