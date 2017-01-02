Whale spotted in East River

A whale was spotted swimming in the East River on New Year’s Eve. The NYPD Special Operations Division shared images of the whale Saturday morning.

The whale’s presence could mean it’s sick or that it followed fish on which it had been feeding into the river. This is the second recent NY whale spotting. In November, another whale was seen near the Statute of Liberty.

Source: http://www.amny.com/news/whale-spotted-in-east-river-near-gracie-mansion-1.12832507

