President Obama Got Pranked

The White House is full of pranksters! The White House staff decided it would be funny if the four snowmen outside Obama’s office in the Rose Garden began to creep toward the Oval office.

They positioned the snowmen to be looking into the window on Obama.

Waiting for some snow. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

Another snowman from yesterday. Yes he enjoyed the prank. See previous post for the backstory. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:25am PST

Source: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/obama-snowman-prank_us_58595fa5e4b03904470ad478