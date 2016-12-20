Huge Zip Line Coming to NYC this Summer!

Coming this summer, the Bronx Zoo will have is getting a new zip line across the Bronx River! It will be 45 feet in the air and span 375 feet.

“It’s an amazing river in our city, but not everybody gets to see it,” said Sue Chin, the vice president of planning and design and chief architect at the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo. “Certainly, they don’t get the experience of seeing it this way.”

The zip line will start on a tower on the west bank of the Bronx River and zip to another tower on the east bank.

The zip line will be for visitors ages 7 and up but there is still fun to be had by the young ones. They will be able to explore their own area with a course filled with moving logs and rope bridges!