Everything you need to know about this year’s NYE Midnight Run

If you new years resolution is to get in shape, you can start keeping your promise right at the strike of midnight!

The New York Road Runners’ Midnight Run starts at midnight and is a four-mile run through Central Park park. The night starts off with a dance party at 10pm at Rumsey Playfield. Your race then starts with a fireworks display goes off overhead.

You can also get tickets for a pre- or post-race party at Tavern on the Green. Members can sign up for $55, while non-members can get in on the fun for $60.

