Your Online Holiday Orders MAY Arrive Late …

It’s so easy to place an order on amazon but we don’t really think about everyone involved to get it to your doorstep.

According to ABC News, airline unions have reported that there aren’t enough pilots to meet Amazon’s high delivery demand.

Amazon spokesperson says, “If for some reason our delivery promise hasn’t been met, customers can call or e-mail and we can extend them an extra month of Prime membership, but we don’t allow people to abuse that.”

Amazon doesn’t expect significant delays despite what pilots and flight personnel claim.