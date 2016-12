The countdown is on in @TimesSquareNYC to The Best Night of the Year in The Greatest City on Earth! #nye #newyearseve #Manhattan #2017 #nyc #newyorkcity #timessquare #timessquarenyc #iloveny #balldrop #philips #newyork #newyear #17 #nye2017 #countdown

A photo posted by Joshua Lebowitz (@joshualebowitz) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:43pm PST