Here’s What Happens To The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree After The Holidays

Ever wonder what happens to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree after Christmas?

Last year it became beams for a Habitat for Humanity houses in upstate New York. Tishman Speyer, who owns and operates Rockefeller Center, has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity for years.

The tree is cut into pieces in the plaza, taken to New Jersey where it’s roughly turned into into beams for homes.

The lumber from last year’s Christmas tree helped with work on two upstate homes. “Knowing that our walls contain the lumber from the Rockefeller tree will make the season even more special.”

