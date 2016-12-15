Amazon Makes First Drone Delivery

Amazon made its first successful delivery using a drone!

The package delivered contained popcorn and a Fire TV video-streaming device. The delivery was made Dec. 7 as part of testing for Amazon Prime Air service, and took just 13 minutes to arrive from when the order was placed.

First-ever #AmazonPrimeAir customer delivery is in the books. 13 min—click to delivery. Check out the video: https://t.co/Xl8HiQMA1S pic.twitter.com/5HGsmHvPlE — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 14, 2016

Source: http://nypost.com/2016/12/14/amazon-makes-first-successful-delivery-using-a-drone/

http://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-conducts-first-commercial-drone-delivery-1481725956